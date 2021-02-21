FY2021 EPS Estimates for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Decreased by Analyst

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) – William Blair reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for American International Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will earn $4.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.50. William Blair also issued estimates for American International Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

AIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American International Group from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.69.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $42.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.76.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in American International Group by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Investment Management grew its holdings in American International Group by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 329,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 88,734 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

