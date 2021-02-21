FY2020 EPS Estimates for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Raised by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Grocery Outlet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.82.

NASDAQ GO opened at $41.48 on Friday. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.16.

In other news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $801,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Mcmahon sold 24,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $911,684.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,994 shares in the company, valued at $5,124,708.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 744,106 shares of company stock worth $29,169,792 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.7% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

