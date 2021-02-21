FY2020 EPS Estimates for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Reduced by Wedbush

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($9.82) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($9.81). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.88) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($9.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.64) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.38) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays downgraded bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Maxim Group downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on bluebird bio from $36.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.93.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $26.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.74. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $83.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the third quarter worth $84,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in bluebird bio by 14.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in bluebird bio by 29,809.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,321,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,289 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in bluebird bio by 74.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $982,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,396 shares of company stock valued at $178,798 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

