FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sesen Bio in a report released on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sesen Bio’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.
SESN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Sesen Bio from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Sesen Bio from $2.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SESN. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 17,732.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,447 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 1,550.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 195,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 183,553 shares in the last quarter. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sesen Bio Company Profile
Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.
Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.