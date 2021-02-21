FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sesen Bio in a report released on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sesen Bio’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

SESN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Sesen Bio from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Sesen Bio from $2.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th.

NASDAQ SESN opened at $3.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38. Sesen Bio has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $410.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SESN. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 17,732.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,447 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 1,550.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 195,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 183,553 shares in the last quarter. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

