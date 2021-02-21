FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:FTOCU)

FTAC Olympus Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:FTOCU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, February 22nd. FTAC Olympus Acquisition had issued 75,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 26th. The total size of the offering was $750,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS:FTOCU opened at $13.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.86. FTAC Olympus Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $15.74.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTOCU. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,490,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,487,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,000,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,461,000.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

