frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) PT Raised to $62.00 at Truist

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Truist from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised frontdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of FTDR opened at $55.64 on Friday. frontdoor has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 104.88% and a net margin of 8.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that frontdoor will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of frontdoor by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

