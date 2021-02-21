frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 104.88% and a net margin of 8.96%. frontdoor updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $55.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. frontdoor has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.42 and a 200-day moving average of $46.82.

Get frontdoor alerts:

FTDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Truist upped their price target on frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised frontdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. frontdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.