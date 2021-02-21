Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “

FREQ has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of FREQ stock opened at $55.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.12 and its 200 day moving average is $28.69. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $58.37.

In other news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 15,714 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $438,892.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,400 shares in the company, valued at $9,060,492. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 34,104 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $1,132,593.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,883,348.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,854 shares of company stock valued at $7,450,794 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 58.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,412,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,778 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,256,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,558,000 after purchasing an additional 222,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,571,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,686,000 after purchasing an additional 988,842 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,362,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

