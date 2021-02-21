Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Shares Down 0.5%

Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.13 and last traded at $28.17. Approximately 5,044 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 11,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 6.92% of Franklin FTSE India ETF worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

