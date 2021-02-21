Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 1,300 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,411,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

Get F5 Networks alerts:

On Friday, January 15th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total value of $250,341.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.81, for a total value of $224,653.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 3,700 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $612,461.00.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $198.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.57 and a 200 day moving average of $156.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $213.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 7,681 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $888,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 85,224 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. S&T Bank raised its position in F5 Networks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. S&T Bank now owns 69,253 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Colliers Securities boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.74.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.