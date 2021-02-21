Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 1,300 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,411,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 15th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total value of $250,341.00.
- On Tuesday, December 15th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.81, for a total value of $224,653.00.
- On Wednesday, November 25th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 3,700 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $612,461.00.
Shares of FFIV stock opened at $198.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.57 and a 200 day moving average of $156.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $213.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 7,681 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $888,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 85,224 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. S&T Bank raised its position in F5 Networks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. S&T Bank now owns 69,253 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Colliers Securities boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.74.
About F5 Networks
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
