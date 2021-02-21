Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 1.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in AutoNation by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 41,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in AutoNation by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 27.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN stock opened at $78.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.72. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $82.90.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,921 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $7,588,229.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,288 shares of company stock worth $10,994,559. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

