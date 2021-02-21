Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 12,433 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Pinterest by 12.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Argus raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.69.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $6,862,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $4,855,623.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,855,623.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,836,987 shares of company stock valued at $130,418,568.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $85.90 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.80. The company has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a PE ratio of -134.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

