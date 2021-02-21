Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $263,000 in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,714,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,242 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Nomad Foods by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,564,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,235,000 after buying an additional 1,166,163 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nomad Foods by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,488,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,379,000 after buying an additional 801,299 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 620,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 321,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $6,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.03.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Nomad Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

