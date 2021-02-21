Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $209,000 in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,288 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $150.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.76. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.64 and a 12-month high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 44.56%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 8,900 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,275.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JKHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

