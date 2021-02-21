Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,972,000 after acquiring an additional 894,796 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Paychex by 144.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 249,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,575,000 after buying an additional 806,390 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Paychex by 37.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,561,000 after buying an additional 423,576 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,691,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 6.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,215,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,288,000 after buying an additional 269,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $90.25 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.75 and its 200-day moving average is $85.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

