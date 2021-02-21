Fortescue Metals Group Limited (FMG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.47 on March 24th

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 1.47 per share on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Fortescue Metals Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.76.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$12.18.
Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile
