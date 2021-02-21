Fortescue Metals Group Limited (FMG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.47 on March 24th

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 1.47 per share on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Fortescue Metals Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.76.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$12.18.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

