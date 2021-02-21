Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Trading Up 5.2%

Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) shot up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.27 and last traded at $22.16. 262,708 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 384,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRTA. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Forterra in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Forterra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Forterra from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Forterra from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 2.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRTA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forterra in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Forterra by 219.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Forterra during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in shares of Forterra by 249.8% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 42,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 30,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forterra by 59.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 245,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 91,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Forterra Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

