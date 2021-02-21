Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,139,343 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 927,782 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.4% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Apple were worth $416,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 346.3% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 727,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,246,000 after acquiring an additional 564,475 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 290.7% in the third quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 55,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 41,151 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 314.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,299 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 29,050 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 305.9% in the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 200,264 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,193,000 after acquiring an additional 150,921 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 306.2% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 26,631 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 20,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Cowen raised their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

Apple stock opened at $129.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.30. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

