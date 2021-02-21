Fmr LLC Grows Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,874,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,265,071 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.11% of ITT worth $760,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 262.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ITT by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ITT by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in ITT by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.43.

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,449,630.00. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $78.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.75. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $82.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.72 million. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 17.85%.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.