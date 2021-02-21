Fmr LLC Buys 3,404,795 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,404,795 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.19% of Duke Energy worth $799,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 12.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $88.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.31. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

