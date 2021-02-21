FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Receives $122.19 Consensus PT from Brokerages

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.19.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of FMC opened at $105.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,098.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in FMC by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 83.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

