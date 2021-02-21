FlypMe (FYP) Market Cap Reaches $582,517.64

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 25.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. FlypMe has a market cap of $582,517.64 and $7,213.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlypMe token can now be bought for $0.0330 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FlypMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00060043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $440.51 or 0.00771193 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00041052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00058349 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00018843 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00040428 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,663.38 or 0.04662782 BTC.

FlypMe Token Profile

FlypMe (FYP) is a token. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.