Flowchain Achieves Market Cap of $14,506.94 (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. During the last week, Flowchain has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $14,506.94 and approximately $61,915.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flowchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flowchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00059802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.75 or 0.00770777 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00042059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00058332 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003927 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00018579 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00040344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,648.90 or 0.04621889 BTC.

About Flowchain

Flowchain is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Flowchain Coin Trading

Flowchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flowchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flowchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.