Flash Hits One Day Volume of $282.00 (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 21st. During the last week, Flash has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One Flash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flash has a total market cap of $4.65 million and $282.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $301.14 or 0.00525003 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00067541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00090663 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00063692 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.67 or 0.00077870 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00031325 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $225.21 or 0.00392618 BTC.

Flash Profile

Flash launched on August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

