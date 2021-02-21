Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,480,000 after buying an additional 519,647 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,996,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,768,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,324,000 after purchasing an additional 32,702 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,311 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,740,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,674,000 after purchasing an additional 167,849 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.20.

NYSE LHX opened at $189.09 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $227.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.77 and a 200-day moving average of $182.20. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.