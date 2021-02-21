Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after buying an additional 1,528,409 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 33.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,197,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,700,000 after purchasing an additional 555,203 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 316.7% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,406,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 315.7% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,897,000 after purchasing an additional 403,281 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $285.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $261.16 and its 200-day moving average is $237.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $297.55. The company has a market capitalization of $103.44 billion, a PE ratio of 173.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.18.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

