Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $230,000 Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) by 320.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter.

XMHQ stock opened at $74.31 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $33.64 and a twelve month high of $75.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.07 and its 200-day moving average is $62.45.

