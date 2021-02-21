Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 116.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period.

Shares of KWEB stock opened at $101.80 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $38.63 and a 1-year high of $104.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.22.

