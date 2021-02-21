First Trust Advisors LP Sells 9,666 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,666 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BHVN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 45.6% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 237.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.55 per share, for a total transaction of $447,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,516,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,391,797.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $82.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.21. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Several analysts recently commented on BHVN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.30.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

