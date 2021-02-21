First Trust Advisors LP Sells 775 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Logitech International by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Logitech International by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Logitech International by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC bought a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $665,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Logitech International by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 14,110 shares during the period. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $116.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $120.24.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $4,401,596.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,683 shares of company stock worth $13,548,020. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOGI. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

