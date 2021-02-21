First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,654 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,049 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDC. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,471,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in M.D.C. by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 397,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,706,000 after purchasing an additional 216,068 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in M.D.C. by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 356,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 159,583 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,065,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,736,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other M.D.C. news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $63,287.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,220.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $7,413,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 254,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,085,083.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,561 shares of company stock worth $7,489,869. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $57.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.41. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $61.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. M.D.C.’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.3429 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America cut shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

