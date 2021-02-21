First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,764,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 372,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,196,000 after acquiring an additional 96,569 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on JLL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.67.

JLL opened at $156.92 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $78.29 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

