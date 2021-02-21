First Trust Advisors LP Buys 33,455 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 89.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,455 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Donaldson from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Donaldson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $54,410.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,724.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCI opened at $61.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $62.70. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.00%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

