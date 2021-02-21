First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $167.45

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $167.45 and last traded at $167.29, with a volume of 61697 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.72.

Several research firms have commented on FRC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Compass Point restated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.06.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.86 and a 200 day moving average of $130.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 254,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 18,350 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,603,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Company Profile (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.