First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FM has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$27.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals to C$31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$24.53.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$29.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$4.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.23. The firm has a market cap of C$20.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.42.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total value of C$317,856.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$451,020.44. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.89, for a total value of C$509,223.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,650,810.33.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

