First Quantum Minerals’ (FQVLF) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FQVLF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.15.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $23.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.29 and a beta of 2.20. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

