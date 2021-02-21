First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $64.04 Million

Equities analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) will post sales of $64.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.90 million and the lowest is $62.00 million. First Foundation posted sales of $55.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year sales of $266.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $262.94 million to $272.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $279.37 million, with estimates ranging from $266.70 million to $284.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Foundation.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.69 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. First Foundation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

First Foundation stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.18. 107,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,729. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.45. First Foundation has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $22.23. The company has a market cap of $989.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mitchell M. Rosenberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,715 shares of company stock valued at $965,799. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in First Foundation by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Foundation by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Foundation by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in First Foundation by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in First Foundation by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Foundation (FFWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.