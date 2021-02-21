First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Shares Gap Up to $3,010.00

Shares of First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,010 ($39.33), but opened at GBX 3,160 ($41.29). First Derivatives shares last traded at GBX 3,020 ($39.46), with a volume of 3,166 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get First Derivatives alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,160 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,101.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of £828.33 million and a P/E ratio of 57.93.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, in-memory, time-series database. The company also supports trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for First Derivatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Derivatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.