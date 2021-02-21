First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Shares Gap Up to $3,010.00

Shares of First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,010 ($39.33), but opened at GBX 3,160 ($41.29). First Derivatives shares last traded at GBX 3,020 ($39.46), with a volume of 3,166 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,160 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,101.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of £828.33 million and a P/E ratio of 57.93.

First Derivatives Company Profile (LON:FDP)

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, in-memory, time-series database. The company also supports trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

