First Ascent Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,091 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 6.2% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $14,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.03. 2,207,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,673. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.77.

