Firo (FIRO) Trading 8.8% Higher Over Last Week

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Firo has a total market cap of $79.74 million and $7.12 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Firo has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. One Firo coin can now be purchased for $6.89 or 0.00011945 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,716.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,953.65 or 0.03384888 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $229.52 or 0.00397663 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $717.95 or 0.01243919 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.78 or 0.00420643 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $253.77 or 0.00439683 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00027449 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.22 or 0.00281055 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,565,854 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io

Firo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

