Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.78

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$31.78 and last traded at C$31.72, with a volume of 202896 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.72.

FTT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.28.

In other Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) news, Senior Officer Darcy Joel Harrod sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.18, for a total value of C$25,505.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$281,368.32.

About Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

