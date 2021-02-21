Financial Contrast: Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) versus TN-K Energy Group (OTCMKTS:TNKY)

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) and TN-K Energy Group (OTCMKTS:TNKY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enerplus and TN-K Energy Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerplus $945.62 million 1.21 -$195.73 million $0.79 5.65 TN-K Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TN-K Energy Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enerplus.

Profitability

This table compares Enerplus and TN-K Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerplus -130.21% 2.91% 1.54% TN-K Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.0% of Enerplus shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.8% of TN-K Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Enerplus has a beta of 3.18, indicating that its stock price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TN-K Energy Group has a beta of -4.33, indicating that its stock price is 533% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Enerplus and TN-K Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerplus 0 2 9 0 2.82 TN-K Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enerplus presently has a consensus price target of $5.47, suggesting a potential upside of 22.70%. Given Enerplus’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Enerplus is more favorable than TN-K Energy Group.

Summary

Enerplus beats TN-K Energy Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 10.6 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 26.6 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 181.1 MMbbls of tight oil; 22.7 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 31.6 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,167.3 Bcf of shale gas. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About TN-K Energy Group

TN-K Energy Group Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, and sale of crude oil reserves in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in Kentucky and Tennessee primarily in the Murfreesboro, Knox, and Wells Creek formations, as well as Granville, Stones River, and Sunnybrook formations. As of December 31, 2014, it owned approximately 1,804.62 gross acres of leasehold interests with 38 producing oil wells. The company was formerly known as Digital Lifestyles Group, Inc. and changed its name to TN-K Energy Group Inc. in October 2009. TN-K Energy Group Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Livingston, Tennessee.

