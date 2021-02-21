FIL Ltd Sells 4,149,463 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

FIL Ltd trimmed its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 89.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,046 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,149,463 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.06% of Twitter worth $27,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $347,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,930 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,730,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $165,990,000 after buying an additional 109,404 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Twitter by 105.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $52,058,000 after buying an additional 1,102,456 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Twitter by 173.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,918,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $85,384,000 after buying an additional 1,218,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Twitter by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,855,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $100,491,000 after acquiring an additional 245,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $72.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.16. The company has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a PE ratio of -52.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $411,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,252 shares of company stock worth $11,224,932 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Twitter from $47.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.99.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

