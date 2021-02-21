FIL Ltd Sells 1,322,692 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

FIL Ltd decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 94.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,569 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,322,692 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $22,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on FB shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.38, for a total transaction of $366,635.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.10, for a total value of $3,357,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,349,936 shares of company stock valued at $365,495,646. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $261.56 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $744.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $266.05 and a 200-day moving average of $270.23.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.