FIL Ltd Has $30.87 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 201,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $30,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $3,771,054.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 80,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,425 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,568 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

Shares of BR opened at $149.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.90 and a 1 year high of $158.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.