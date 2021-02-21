FIL Ltd Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 192.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,593 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $68,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regis Management CO LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.1% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 26,482 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 25.3% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 34,465 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 6,957 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 57,944 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,190,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Finally, D. B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $183.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.37 billion, a PE ratio of -115.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $193.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.18.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.26.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,128,612 shares of company stock worth $200,263,883. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

