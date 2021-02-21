FIL Ltd Boosts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

FIL Ltd raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,568 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $37,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 710.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on PNC shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.78.

PNC opened at $170.41 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $171.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.46.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

