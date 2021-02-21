Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,065 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.34% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FQAL. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 139.7% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FQAL opened at $44.63 on Friday. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $25.64 and a 12-month high of $45.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.23.

