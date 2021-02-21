Feathercoin Price Hits $0.0648 on Major Exchanges (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $15.32 million and approximately $11.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded up 64.1% against the US dollar. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0648 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012778 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.