FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 9,667 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,667 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $9,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 880.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth $223,000.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock opened at $68.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.51. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $69.01.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.